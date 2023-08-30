Patriots have only one quarterback on initial 53-man roster

As the saying goes, if you have two quarterbacks you have none. And if you have one quarterback . . . you have one.

The Patriots currently have one, and only one, quarterback on the 53-man roster.

Bailey Zappe and preseason head-turner Malik Cunningham are both gone. Mac Jones is the only one left.

Zappe and/or Cunningham could be added to the practice squad, if they clear waivers. Given that Zappe played fairly well in 2022 and in light of Cunningham’s versatility in the preseason, maybe one or both will be claimed.

It’s a stunning development. While the Patriots surely will add at least one to the roster and perhaps another to the practice squad, their quarterbacks won know much about the system that offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien will be implementing — unless they add someone who has played for O’Brien in the past.

Like Tom Brady.

It’s a joke. But it’s a joke many will be making until the Patriots double the number of quarterbacks on their roster, from one to two.