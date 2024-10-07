Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers arrested for assault, cocaine possession

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was arrested on Saturday on charges reportedly including assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of cocaine.

Peppers was arrested in Braintree, Massachusetts, where police said they responded to a disturbance at a residence early Saturday morning and arrested Peppers after investigating, according to NBCBoston.com.

The victim was treated on the scene. There is no word on the nature of the victim’s injuries.

Peppers, one of the Patriots’ captains, was originally listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins with a shoulder injury but then was downgraded to out on Saturday. The Patriots issued a statement on Monday morning about Peppers’ arrest; it is not clear whether they were aware of it when they ruled him out of Sunday’s game.

“We are aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team’s statement said.

Peppers is slated to be arraigned in court today.