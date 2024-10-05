Patriots rule out Jabrill Peppers for Sunday

The Patriots listed safety Jabrill Peppers as questionable to play on Sunday on their Friday injury report, but they aren’t waiting until Sunday to make a call on his status.

Peppers has been downgraded to out. He is dealing with a shoulder injury.

The move could leave the Patriots without a pair of safeties against the Dolphins. Kyle Dugger is considered questionable to play because of an ankle injury and he did not practice at all this week.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (knee), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder), cornerback Marcus Jones (groin), guard Michael Jordan (ankle), center Nick Leverett (ankle), tackle Vederian Lowe (knee), safety Marte Mapu (calf), wide receiver K.J. Osborn (shoulder), and guard Layden Robinson (ankle, wrist) are also questionable. Linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) is doubtful.