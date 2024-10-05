 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfpreview_241004.jpg
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
nbc_pft_davanteadams_241004.jpg
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
nbc_pft_missedfm_241004.jpg
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots rule out Jabrill Peppers for Sunday

  
Published October 5, 2024 12:16 PM

The Patriots listed safety Jabrill Peppers as questionable to play on Sunday on their Friday injury report, but they aren’t waiting until Sunday to make a call on his status.

Peppers has been downgraded to out. He is dealing with a shoulder injury.

The move could leave the Patriots without a pair of safeties against the Dolphins. Kyle Dugger is considered questionable to play because of an ankle injury and he did not practice at all this week.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (knee), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder), cornerback Marcus Jones (groin), guard Michael Jordan (ankle), center Nick Leverett (ankle), tackle Vederian Lowe (knee), safety Marte Mapu (calf), wide receiver K.J. Osborn (shoulder), and guard Layden Robinson (ankle, wrist) are also questionable. Linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) is doubtful.