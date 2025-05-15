 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nickcagemadden_250514.jpg
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nickcagemadden_250514.jpg
First look at Nicolas Cage playing John Madden
nbc_pft_grabbag_250514.jpg
Grab Bag: NBA storylines turned NFL
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250514.jpg
Hendrickson says he won’t play without a new deal

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Monday Night Football: Five doubleheaders headline the slate

  
Published May 14, 2025 08:15 PM

ESPN has five doubleheaders on its 2025 slate, including bringing back two of the traditional 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET doubleheaders.

In Week 2, the Bucs play at the Texans at 7 p.m. ET followed by the Chargers at the Raiders at 10 p.m. ET. In Week 7, the Bucs travel to the Lions for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff with the Texans at the Seahawks following at 10 p.m. ET.

The NFL released the schedule on Wednesday night, and the Monday Night Football schedule features several teams who each have two appearances.

Here is the entire Monday Night Football schedule:

Sept. 8 Vikings at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sept. 15 Bucs at Texans, 7 p.m. ET and Chargers at Raiders, 10 p.m. ET

Sept. 22 Lions at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sept. 29 Jets at Dolphins, 7:15 p.m. ET and Bengals at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET

Oct. 6 Chiefs at Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET

Oct. 13 Bills at Falcons, 7:15 p.m. ET and Bears at Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET

Oct. 20 Bucs at Lions, 7 p.m. ET and Texans at Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET

Oct. 27 Commanders at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET

Nov. 3 Cardinals at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET

Nov. 10 Eagles at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Nov. 17 Cowboys at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET

Nov. 24 Panthers at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Dec. 1 Giants at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET

Dec. 8 Eagles at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Dec. 15 Dolphins at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Dec. 22 49ers at Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET

Dec. 29 Rams at Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET

Jan. 3 TBD doubleheader, 4:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET