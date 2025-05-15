Monday Night Football: Five doubleheaders headline the slate

ESPN has five doubleheaders on its 2025 slate, including bringing back two of the traditional 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET doubleheaders.

In Week 2, the Bucs play at the Texans at 7 p.m. ET followed by the Chargers at the Raiders at 10 p.m. ET. In Week 7, the Bucs travel to the Lions for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff with the Texans at the Seahawks following at 10 p.m. ET.

The NFL released the schedule on Wednesday night, and the Monday Night Football schedule features several teams who each have two appearances.

Here is the entire Monday Night Football schedule:

Sept. 8 Vikings at Bears, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sept. 15 Bucs at Texans, 7 p.m. ET and Chargers at Raiders, 10 p.m. ET

Sept. 22 Lions at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sept. 29 Jets at Dolphins, 7:15 p.m. ET and Bengals at Broncos, 8:15 p.m. ET

Oct. 6 Chiefs at Jaguars, 8:15 p.m. ET

Oct. 13 Bills at Falcons, 7:15 p.m. ET and Bears at Commanders, 8:15 p.m. ET

Oct. 20 Bucs at Lions, 7 p.m. ET and Texans at Seahawks, 10 p.m. ET

Oct. 27 Commanders at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET

Nov. 3 Cardinals at Cowboys, 8:15 p.m. ET

Nov. 10 Eagles at Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Nov. 17 Cowboys at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET

Nov. 24 Panthers at 49ers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Dec. 1 Giants at Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET

Dec. 8 Eagles at Chargers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Dec. 15 Dolphins at Steelers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Dec. 22 49ers at Colts, 8:15 p.m. ET

Dec. 29 Rams at Falcons, 8:15 p.m. ET

Jan. 3 TBD doubleheader, 4:30 p.m. ET and 8 p.m. ET