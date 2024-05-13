Patriots may have a rookie left tackle and rookie left guard protecting their rookie QB

Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye could have rookie linemen protecting his blind side this season.

The Patriots could have an all-rookie left side of the offensive line, which is what they had when third-round pick Caedan Wallace was at left tackle and fourth-round pick Layden Robinson was at left guard during their rookie minicamp, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

It’s certainly no sure thing that Wallace and Robinson will earn the starting jobs there, but Wallace will get a chance to compete with veteran free agent arrival Chukwuma Okorafor at left tackle. And with starting left guard Cole Strange coming off a December knee injury, it’s possible Robinson would have to step in for him if he’s not ready at the start of the season.

Wallace and Robinson have become fast friends, with Wallace describing the two of them as “inseparable” since they started texting right after the Patriots drafted both of them. They may be spending a lot of time lined up next to each other for years to come.