Patriots plan to cut Brian Hoyer

Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is on the way out in New England.

The Patriots are expected to cut Hoyer by the start of the new league year on March 15, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Hoyer is heading into the second year of a two-year, $4 million contract and $1.4 million of his salary for this season is guaranteed, but the Patriots have apparently decided it’s time to move on even though he’ll still cost $1.64 million against their salary cap this year.

The 37-year-old Hoyer has spent a total of eight seasons with the Patriots over three separate stints and has also spent time with the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers and Colts.