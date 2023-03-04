 Skip navigation
Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Patriots plan to cut Brian Hoyer

  
Published March 4, 2023 03:57 AM
Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer is on the way out in New England.

The Patriots are expected to cut Hoyer by the start of the new league year on March 15, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Hoyer is heading into the second year of a two-year, $4 million contract and $1.4 million of his salary for this season is guaranteed, but the Patriots have apparently decided it’s time to move on even though he’ll still cost $1.64 million against their salary cap this year.

The 37-year-old Hoyer has spent a total of eight seasons with the Patriots over three separate stints and has also spent time with the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers and Colts.