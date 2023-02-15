 Skip navigation
Patriots raising ticket prices, dropping parking prices in 2023

  
Published February 15, 2023 06:20 AM
The Patriots have informed season ticket holders that they are increasing season ticket prices across the board in 2023.

The Boston Globe reports that the team said that it is the first time that 15 percent of the sections of the stadium will see prices rise since the 2008 season. During that time, 44 percent of the seating has seen one price increase and the other 41 percent has seen two price hikes.

In addition to the increase in ticket prices, the team also announced changes to parking procedures for the coming season.

Season parking passes for season-ticket holders who park on the stadium-side of Route 1 will be sold for $25 per game, which is down from $80 a game from last season. Parking on the other side of Route 1 in team-owned lots used to cost $50 a game, but will now be free and the team will be offering $50 gift cards to people who park in delayed-release lots. Parkers in those lots — which were free in the past — agree to wait until 75 minutes after the game is over and the team hopes the changes will improve traffic flow before and after games.