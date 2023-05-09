 Skip navigation
Patriots re-sign Tae Hayes

  
Published May 9, 2023 01:04 PM
The Patriots have re-signed defensive back Tae Hayes, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

The team waived him Feb. 15.

Hayes appeared in two games for the Patriots in 2022 after playing five for the Panthers. He recorded three tackles in 32 defensive snaps.

He has been with six teams in five seasons, starting with the Jaguars.

In his NFL career, Hayes has appeared in 13 games and has totaled 16 tackles, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.