Patriots release RB D’Ernest Johnson

The Patriots have moved on from one of their running backs.

New England announced on Monday that the club has released D’Ernest Johnson.

Johnson, 29, joined New England’s practice squad midseason and was signed to the 53-man roster in mid-December. He appeared in seven regular-season games for the club. But he played just two special teams snaps in the playoff victory over the Chargers on Sunday night.

Johnson has appeared in a total of 103 regular-season games with three starts for the Browns, Jaguars, Cardinals, and Patriots.

Additionally, the Patriots have released offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez from the club’s practice squad.