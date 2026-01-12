 Skip navigation
Williams was 'clutch' in Bears' comeback win
Williams was 'clutch' in Bears' comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers' loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Patriots release RB D’Ernest Johnson

  
Published January 12, 2026 04:44 PM

The Patriots have moved on from one of their running backs.

New England announced on Monday that the club has released D’Ernest Johnson.

Johnson, 29, joined New England’s practice squad midseason and was signed to the 53-man roster in mid-December. He appeared in seven regular-season games for the club. But he played just two special teams snaps in the playoff victory over the Chargers on Sunday night.

Johnson has appeared in a total of 103 regular-season games with three starts for the Browns, Jaguars, Cardinals, and Patriots.

Additionally, the Patriots have released offensive tackle Sebastian Gutierrez from the club’s practice squad.