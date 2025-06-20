Patriots rookie WR Kyle Williams says he treats the football like “a bag of money”

Patriots rookie Kyle Williams knows what wide receivers get paid to do in the NFL, and he doesn’t want to drop the bag.

Williams told WEEI that he views the football as like a bag of money, and his livelihood depends on catching it.

“My mindset is don’t drop the money. Every time the ball is there, it’s a bag of money. We can’t let that hit the floor, because [then] that’s somebody else’s. Just being able to make those plays, just showing that I can compete against those top-tier guys in the league,” Williams said.

A third-round draft pick, Williams signed a four-year, $6.7 million contract with the Patriots. That contract was set by the rookie pay scale in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, but any future bags of money he gets will be determined by how well he catches the football while playing on his rookie deal.