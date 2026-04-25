Patriots select Texas Tech QB Behren Morton in seventh round

The Patriots had only Tommy DeVito behind starter Drake Maye until Saturday. That’s when they used a seventh-round pick on Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton, making him the 234th overall pick.

Morton is the ninth quarterback selected in the 2026 draft, although LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier isn’t one of those.

Morton finished last season with 2,780 yards passing with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games. He missed two games with a hairline fracture in his right leg.

Morton spent five seasons in Lubbock, starting 3 1/2 of those seasons. He started 36 games, going 26-10 and completing 62.8 percent of his passes for 8,989 yards with 71 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.