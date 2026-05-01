Patriots sign fifth-round CB Karon Prunty

The Patriots have signed fifth-round cornerback Karon Prunty to his four-year rookie deal, Christopher Price of the Boston Globe reports.

New England used the 171st overall pick on Prunty, who had a pre-draft visit with the team.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Prunty ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash.

Prunty played at Kansas and North Carolina A&T before finishing at Wake Forest last season. He totaled 40 tackles, a sack, an interception, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in starting all 13 games in 2025.

He joins a cornerbacks room with Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods, Kindle Vildor, Marcellas Dial, Kobee Minor and Brandon Crossley.