 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbell_260501.jpg
Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
nbc_pft_minhostingdraft_260501.jpg
MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft
nbc_pft_zuckerburgseahawks_260501.jpg
Report: Zuckerberg considering bid to own Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies In Social Media Addiction Trial
Meta says Mark Zuckerberg isn’t interested in the Seahawks
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_campbell_260501.jpg
Campbell’s longevity ‘worthy of being remembered’
nbc_pft_minhostingdraft_260501.jpg
MIN reportedly ‘clear favorite’ to host 2028 draft
nbc_pft_zuckerburgseahawks_260501.jpg
Report: Zuckerberg considering bid to own Seahawks

Other PFT Content

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies In Social Media Addiction Trial
Meta says Mark Zuckerberg isn’t interested in the Seahawks
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots sign fifth-round CB Karon Prunty

  
Published May 1, 2026 04:11 PM

The Patriots have signed fifth-round cornerback Karon Prunty to his four-year rookie deal, Christopher Price of the Boston Globe reports.

New England used the 171st overall pick on Prunty, who had a pre-draft visit with the team.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Prunty ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash.

Prunty played at Kansas and North Carolina A&T before finishing at Wake Forest last season. He totaled 40 tackles, a sack, an interception, eight passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in starting all 13 games in 2025.

He joins a cornerbacks room with Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods, Kindle Vildor, Marcellas Dial, Kobee Minor and Brandon Crossley.