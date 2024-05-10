 Skip navigation
Patriots sign three draft picks, nine undrafted free agents

  
Published May 10, 2024 04:44 PM

With rookie minicamp this weekend, the Patriots have signed three of their draft picks and several undrafted free agents.

New England announced the club has signed sixth-round cornerback Marcellas Dial, sixth-round quarterback Joe Milton, and seventh-round tight end Jaheim Bell.

They are the last three of the Patriots’ eight selections in the 2024 draft.

The Patriots also announced they’ve signed nine undrafted free agents: running back DeShaun Fenwick, cornerback Kaleb Ford-Demont, offensive tackle Zuri Henry, linebacker Jontrey Hunter, defensive end John Morgan, safety Dell Pettus, center Charles Turner, cornerback Mikey Victor, and tight end Jacob Warren.