Patriots suspend Jack Jones, Jake Bailey

  
Published January 6, 2023 12:36 PM
January 5, 2023 12:06 PM
With the Patriots vying for a playoff berth, Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to what will be an emotional game in Buffalo.

The Patriots moved cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey from injured reserve to reserve/suspended by the team, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

It is unclear the reason for either suspension, but the players’ placement on the list reverts to Dec. 31, per the notice. That puts two game checks in jeopardy for both players.

Jones went on injured reserve Dec. 31 after injuring a knee in a Week 14 game against the Cardinals. That is the last game the rookie played.

The Patriots made Jones a fourth-round selection, and he made 30 tackles, two interceptions, six pass breakups and a forced fumble in 13 games as a rookie.

Bailey went on injured reserve Nov. 19.

He punted in the first nine games for the Patriots before a back injury sidelined him. He averaged 42.1 yards per kick this season.