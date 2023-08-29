Patriots to activate Calvin Anderson

The Patriots added a couple of offensive tackle options in trades over the weekend and they’re getting another one back at practice this week.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team is activating Calvin Anderson from the non-football illness list. He’ll be eligible to practice right away and will have a couple of weeks to work with the team before they open their regular season schedule at home against the Texans.

Anderson spent the last four seasons with the Broncos and signed with the Patriots in March. He played in 41 games and made 12 starts during his time in Denver.

The Patriots signed Anderson and Riley Reiff as right tackle options in free agency. Tyrone Wheatley Jr. and Vederian Lowe joined the team in the aforementioned trades.