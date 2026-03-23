 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_giantsevalutation_260323.jpg
Report: Giants valuation is $10.8 billion
nbc_pft_camskattebocte_260323.jpg
Skattebo apologizes for comments about CTE, asthma
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_260323.jpg
What’s next for Williams and the 49ers?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_giantsevalutation_260323.jpg
Report: Giants valuation is $10.8 billion
nbc_pft_camskattebocte_260323.jpg
Skattebo apologizes for comments about CTE, asthma
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_260323.jpg
What’s next for Williams and the 49ers?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots to release QB Joshua Dobbs

  
Published March 23, 2026 10:25 AM

The Patriots are moving on from one of their quarterbacks.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New England is planning to release Joshua Dobbs after the club could not find a trade partner.

Dobbs, 31, spent last season as the Patriots’ backup. But the team recently agreed to bring back Tommy DeVito on a two-year, $4.4 million deal. DeVito now appears poised to move up from No. 3 quarterback to Drake Maye’s backup in 2026.

By releasing Dobbs, the Patriots will save $3.7 million against the cap with $1.05 million in dead money.

Dobbs appeared in four games for the Patriots in 2025, completing 7-of-10 passes for 65 yards.

Since entering the league as a Steelers fourth-round pick in 2017, Dobbs has appeared in 27 games with 15 starts for Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Arizona, Minnesota, San Francisco, and New England. He’s completed 62.8 percent of his career passes for 3,346 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.