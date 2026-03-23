Patriots to release QB Joshua Dobbs

The Patriots are moving on from one of their quarterbacks.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New England is planning to release Joshua Dobbs after the club could not find a trade partner.

Dobbs, 31, spent last season as the Patriots’ backup. But the team recently agreed to bring back Tommy DeVito on a two-year, $4.4 million deal. DeVito now appears poised to move up from No. 3 quarterback to Drake Maye’s backup in 2026.

By releasing Dobbs, the Patriots will save $3.7 million against the cap with $1.05 million in dead money.

Dobbs appeared in four games for the Patriots in 2025, completing 7-of-10 passes for 65 yards.

Since entering the league as a Steelers fourth-round pick in 2017, Dobbs has appeared in 27 games with 15 starts for Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Arizona, Minnesota, San Francisco, and New England. He’s completed 62.8 percent of his career passes for 3,346 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.