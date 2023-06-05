Patriots to sign Ed Lee

The Patriots are adding a receiver who played his college ball in the area.

New England is signing undrafted free agent Ed Lee, according to multiple reports.

Lee enters the league out of the University of Rhode Island, where he recorded 56 receptions for 908 yards with five touchdowns for the FCS program in 2022. He also averaged 11.3 yards per punt return last season.

In 37 collegiate games, Lee had 86 catches for 1,262 yards with eight TDs.

Lee attended in the Patriots’ local pro day before the draft and participated in the club’s rookie minicamp.