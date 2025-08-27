Patriots will release Kendrick Bourne

Teams looking to bolster their wide receiving corps before Week 1 can consider adding Kendrick Bourne.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots will release Bourne. Bourne reportedly requested the move.

Bourne caught 28 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in 12 games for the Patriots last year. He was sidelined by injury for much of this summer.

The Patriots kept eight receivers on their initial 53-man roster and there were questions about whether Bourne would make the cut due to his absence from the field. He made it, but it was a brief stay and the veteran wideout will be looking for a new place to play this fall.