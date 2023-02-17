 Skip navigation
Paul Pierce pays $1.409 million to resolve SEC issues over Ethereum Max; is Antonio Brown next?

  
Published February 17, 2023 08:23 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230217
February 17, 2023 09:09 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King debate what the 2022 NFL season will most be remembered for, mentioning Damar Hamlin, Tom Brady, Brock Purdy, Justin Jefferson, and more.

First, it was Kim Kardashian. Now, it’s NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce.

Next, could it be former NFL receiver Antonio Brown?

All three promoted Ethereum Max, a cryptocurrency that reportedly went from a market cap of $250 million to zero dollars plus benefits, babe. In October, Karshashian agreed to pay $1.26 million to resolve SEC charges related to her touting of Ethereum Max. Today, the SEC announced that Pierce will pay $1.4 million .

Based on this November 2022 article from Forbes, it’s fair to wonder whether Brown is next, especially since he’s one of the defendants in a class action alleging that Brown, Kardashian, and Pierce pumped and dumped the currency.

Brown’s former teammate, Tom Brady, lost millions when FTX collapsed. Brady has been sued over the implosion of FTX, but he faces no regulatory or criminal scrutiny.