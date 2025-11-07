Penei Sewell has no injury designation, Taylor Decker listed as questionable

The Lions plan to have right tackle Penei Sewell on the field against the Commanders on Sunday, but there’s less certainty about left tackle Taylor Decker.

Sewell missed practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, but returned to full participation on Friday and has no injury designation. Decker is also dealing with a shoulder injury and he’s listed as questionable after resting on Friday.

Offensive lineman Miles Frazier (knee), safety Kerby Joseph (knee), defensive lineman Pat O’Connor (knee), running back Jacob Saylors (back), and edge rusher Josh Paschal (back) have been ruled out.

Running back Craig Reynolds (hamstring), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (knee), tackle Dan Skipper (back), linebacker Grant Stuard (foot), and safety Daniel Thomas (forearm) are listed as questionable. The team will have to activate Rodrgiuez on Saturday if he’s going to play against Washington.