Pete Carroll, 71, can still move and throw

As far as Pete Carroll is concerned, Father Time can get bent.

The Seahawks coach turns 72 in four weeks. On Thursday, he played quarterback at practice. He was nimble. He was spry. He ran. He threw.

He flung it across his body, no-look style. He scrambled. It was amazing.

The Seahawks made it look even more amazing with some creative editing on the back end. But Carroll still looked better than someone his age should look.

It’s an inspiration to the rest of us who either are that age — or eventually will be, if we’re lucky.

That’s right, punk. You too will eventually get old. If you live that long.

And there are plenty of things that suck about getting older. But it’s always better than the alternative.