Pete Carroll: Geno Smith will practice all this week, play against Titans

Quarterback Geno Smith was in uniform for the Seahawks on Monday night, but he did not play against the Eagles.

That’s not expected to be the case against the Titans this Sunday. Smith was listed as questionable due to the groin injury that kept him out of Week 14 and kept him from doing full practice work last week. Head coach Pete Carroll said on Seattle Sports Tuesday that Smith looked better than expected during a pregame warmup, but medical personnel thought it was better for Smith to wait another week to play if possible.

Drew Lock got the start and helped the Seahawks to a 20-17 win, but he’s expected to be back on the bench in Week 16. Carroll said Smith is “going to practice all this week and play in the game and away we go.”

“He might have done great, but at least we bought him another week and now he’s ready to go. He’ll have a full week of prep,” Carroll said.

Monday’s win leaves the Seahawks in the No. 8 position in the NFC playoff picture, so they’ll need wins in order to make it back to the playoffs for the second year in a row. If all goes according to plan, Smith will be the guy trying to lead them there.