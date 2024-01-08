Pete Carroll: I’m not worn out, I plan to be coaching this team

Head coach Pete Carroll’s 14th season with the Seahawks ended without a playoff trip and he expects to be back to try to change that in Year 15.

Carroll remains under contract in Seattle and he said on Seattle Sports Monday that he’s eager to get back to work on building a team that can put up better results than the Seahawks managed this season.

“I plan to be coaching this team,” Carroll said. “And I told you, I love these guys. And that’s what I would like to be doing and see how far you can go. . . . I’m not worn out. I’m not tired. I’m not any of that stuff. I need to do a better job and I need to help my coaches more and we need to do a better job of coaching. There’s a lot of area for improvement.”

The Seahawks made the playoffs in 2022, but Carroll said he thinks “it’s so clear” that the team is closer to making a Super Bowl than they were at this time last year. He said the team has a “real future” and it looks like that future will include Carroll unless the Seahawks have something unexpected up their sleeve this week.