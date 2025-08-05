Pete Carroll on return to Seattle: “It’s the only game we’ve got”

For 14 seasons, Pete Carroll’s home stadium was Lumen Field.

Now, after a year away from the sideline, Carroll’s first preseason game as Raiders head coach will be at that same location.

But when asked about it on Tuesday, Carroll noted he doesn’t see it as a big deal.

“It’s the only game we’ve got. It happens to be in Seattle,” Carroll said in his Tuesday press conference. “I loved my time in Seattle, loved the fans and the people that we met, and dealt with, and competed with.

“But it’s a game for us. We’re going to go play ball.”

Carroll accumulated a 137-89-1 record as Seahawks head coach from 2010-2023, winning Super Bowl XLVIII to cap the 2013 season and another NFC title the following year.

“It was an experiment, coming out of USC to go to the NFL and to see if the way we had developed — the culture we had created, the concept of competing the way we did — would carry over,” Carroll said of his time with the Seahawks. “Mostly, it was the way we treated the people in our program. I wasn’t sure — I had an inkling that it would be OK. But I didn’t know, and a lot of people probably questioned it as well. But we didn’t change anything. We maintained the philosophy. We adapted to the players and, of course, the game.

“And after it’s said and done, I feel really good about the time we spent there. We were able to stay with what we believed in and make it work out alright. So, that’s really what stands out about it.”