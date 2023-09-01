Pete Carroll rules out Jamal Adams for Week 1, Devon Witherspoon unlikely to play

As the Seahawks gear up for their season opener against the Rams, it’s looking like they won’t have two key members of their secondary.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, head coach Pete Carroll said in a Friday interview on 93.3 KJR that safety Jamal Adams is ruled out for Week 1 and cornerback Devon Witherspoon is unlikely to play in the contest.

Adams came off of the physically unable to perform list last week. He has been recovering from a quad injury suffered in the first game of the 2022 season. Carroll noted that the Seahawks will take their time in getting him back to play.

But the fact that Seattle has him on its 53-man roster is an indication that Adams could be ready within the first four weeks of the season.

Witherspoon — the No. 5 overall pick in this year’s draft — is dealing with a hamstring injury.

“It’s going to be a race to get him for the opener,” Carroll said, via Bell. “Might not get that.”

The Seahawks open against the Rams then play the Lions on the road in Week 2, the Panthers at home in Week 3, and the Giants on Monday night in Week 4 before a Week 5 bye.