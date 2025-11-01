Pete Carroll: The coaching tree Liam Coen comes from is the one I respect the most

As Raiders head coach Pete Carroll prepares to go against Jaguars head coach Liam Coen on Sunday, Carroll says his defense will be facing the NFL’s premier offensive scheme.

Coen’s first NFL job was as assistant wide receivers coach under Rams head coach Sean McVay, and Coen was then promoted up to the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator, also getting jobs calling plays at Kentucky and Tampa Bay before becoming the Jaguars’ head coach this year. Carroll says the McVay offensive coaching tree is the best in football.

“He’s got all of the good stuff that’s going around the league,” Carroll said. “The tree that he comes from is really the one I respect the most, in terms of innovation and creativity and really good fundamental aspects of their offense. He’s representing all those guys. It’s a big offense, they do a lot of stuff. You can’t just zero in on this or that. They love to run the football, they’re willing to stay with it when they can, the play action is good, The perimeter stuff off the running game is there. And they really trust the quarterback. They have a lot of downfield routes and concepts.”

In addition to Coen, three of McVay’s other offensive assistants are current NFL head coaches: Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur, Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor and Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell. McVay’s success as a young offensive coach led to other NFL teams pursuing young offensive coaches, especially those who had coached under McVay.

Interestingly, though, when Carroll hired his own offensive coordinator in Las Vegas, he didn’t pick from McVay’s coaching tree. Instead, Carroll chose Chip Kelly, a 61-year-old who had developed his own innovative offensive approach long before McVay had ever even worked as an assistant coach. Carroll and Kelly haven’t always appeared to see eye-to-eye this year, so perhaps Carroll is wishing he had chosen a coordinator from the tree he respscts the most.