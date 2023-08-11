Pete Carroll: Zach Charbonnet looked good, really physical

The Seahawks got their first look at rookie running back Zach Charbonnet in game action on Thursday night.

The second-round pick ran four times for 14 yards and caught two passes for 14 yards during his time on the field in Seattle’s 24-13 win over the Vikings. The numbers don’t jump off the page, but head coach Pete Carroll had an enthusiastic response to Charbonnet’s efforts.

“Looked good, didn’t he?” Carroll said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “He looked really physical. Guys on the sidelines were going crazy for him. He has had a great start with us.”

Carroll said this spring that Charbonnet and 2022 second-round pick Ken Walker will compete for playing time in the backfield. Walker has been sidelined by a groin injury in camp and Charbonnet’s effort on Thursday appears to be a point in his column as the regular season draws closer.