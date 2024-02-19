PFT Live is off this week, but we’ll keep posting content every day

A couple of years ago, we started taking a break from PFT Live during the week after the week after the Super Bowl. We’re doing it again this week.

That means no show from Monday to Friday of the coming week, February 19 through 23. However, we’ll be posting fresh content here every day, as we always do every day of the year.

I’ll also do what I usually do when PFT Live takes its summer break. I’ll also record editions of #PFTPM, possibly five of them, covering whatever is happening this week. Because something will always be happening.

If you still need your fix, make sure you’ve caught up on our Super Bowl-week shows. We also had five shows last week that focused on the various storylines of the Super Bowl and other developments.

For the week of February 26, we’ll do four live shows from Indianapolis, with plenty of interviews of coaches, executives, and incoming players. And then we’ll rocket toward free agency and the draft and on and on we’ll go until our usual summer break followed by the launch of training camp and the season to come.