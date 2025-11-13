PFT’s Week 11 2025 picks, Florio vs. Simms

We tied last week, at 10-4. We’ll definitely tie this week, because we disagree on none of the games, straight up.

We do differ, however, on seven spread outcomes.

For the year, I hold a slim straight-up lead, 99-49-1 to 98-50-1.

Against the spread last week, I was 6-8. Which is bad. He was 5-9. Which is bad, too. For the year, I’m 79-70, and he’s 74-75.

Here are all picks for a very compelling (except for Thursday and Monday night) collection of Week 11 games.

Jets at Patriots (-12.5)

Can the Patriots deliver as a team that is expected to win?

Florio’s pick: Patriots 30, Jets 20.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 27, Jets 10.

Commanders vs. Dolphins (-2.5) at Madrid

The Commanders are sinking. The Dolphins have a little bit more to play for.

Panthers at Falcons (-3.5)

Carolina blew a chance to get to 6-4. The Falcons have been way too inconsistent.

Florio’s pick: Falcons 23, Panthers 17.

Simms’s pick: Falcons 23, Panthers 20.

Buccaneers at Bills (-5.5)

This could end up being the most exciting game of the week. And the Bills desperately need a better showing than their most recent no-show in Miami.

Florio’s pick: Bills 27, Buccaneers 24.

Simms’s pick: Bills 28, Buccaneers 24.

Chargers (-3) at Jaguars

Both L.A. teams have realistic Super Bowl aspirations.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 24, Jaguars 17.

Simms’s pick: Chargers 30, Jaguars 20.

Bears at Vikings (-3)

The Vikings are inching toward being done. They desperately need this one.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 24, Bears 23.

Simms’s pick: Vikings 27, Bears 23.

Packers (-7) at Giants

Will Jameis Winston give the Giants a bump?

Florio’s pick: Packers 24, Giants 20.

Simms’s pick: Packers 28, Giants 17.

Bengals at Steelers (-5.5)

If the Steelers lose this one, they are done.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 28, Bengals 20.

Simms’s pick: Steelers 27, Bengals 21.

Texans (-6.5) at Titans

Houston won’t be giving up 29 points for a second straight week.

Florio’s pick: Texans 17, Titans 13.

Simms’s pick: Texans 24, Titans 9.

49ers (-3) at Cardinals

The Cardinals may have a hard time recovering from a Week 10 splattering in Seattle.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 30, Cardinals 13.

Simms’s pick: 49ers 31, Cardinals 27.

Seahawks at Rams (-3)

What will Seattle do in it’s biggest game of the year, so far?

Florio’s pick: Rams 30, Seahawks 24.

Simms’s pick: Rams 32, Seahawks 28.

Ravens (-7.5) at Browns

The Browns are better at home than they are on the road, but still not good enough to upset a surging Baltimore team.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 21, Browns 17.

Simms’s pick: Ravens 28, Browns 13.

Chiefs (-3.5) at Broncos

The Chiefs cannot afford to fall to 5-5.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 24, Broncos 17.

Simms’s pick: Chiefs 23, Broncos 20.

Lions at Eagles (-2.5)

One team has an offensive identity. The other does not (other than the tush push).

Florio’s pick: Lions 27, Eagles 23.

Simms’s pick: Lions 20, Eagles 17.

Cowboys (-3.5) at Raiders

Why are we being subjected to two straight Raiders games in prime-time?

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 31, Raiders 20.

Simms’s pick: Cowboys 24, Raiders 20.