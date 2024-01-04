PFT’s Week 18 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms
Through 256 games, it’s all knotted up.
After we each went 12-4 last week, we’re 160-96-0.
In the last week before the playoffs, we disagree on three games straight up. That means one of us will win the regular-season crown.
For all picks made by Simms and me for Week 18, scroll on.
Steelers (-4) at Ravens
The Steelers are playing for a playoff spot. The Ravens might be content to let them in, instead of the Bills.
Florio: Steelers, 20-10.
Simms: Steelers, 20-17.
Texans (-1) at Colts
We finally get to see C.J. Stroud in primetime. That’s bad news for the Colts.
Florio: Texans, 20-17.
Simms: Texans, 27-20.
Buccaneers (-4.5) at Panthers
The Bucs need a touchdown celebration that pays homage to Panthers owner David Tepper throwing a drink.
Florio: Buccaneers, 24-7.
Simms: Buccaneers, 21-10.
Browns at Bengals (-7)
The Bengals are playing to win. The Browns are treating Week 18 like a bye.
Florio: Bengals, 24-10.
Simms: Bengals, 17-13.
Vikings at Lions (-3.5)
An injury or two could make the Lions regret not calling off the dogs for Week 18.
Florio: Lions, 27-20.
Simms: Lions, 28-24.
Jets at Patriots (-2)
This could be Bill Belichick’s last game with the Patriots. That possibility means it should be an easy win.
Florio: Patriots, 24-10.
Simms: Patriots, 17-10.
Falcons at Saints (-3)
The Saints continue to be just good enough to just miss the playoffs.
Florio: Saints, 30-23.
Simms: Falcons, 23-20.
Jaguars (-5) at Titans
They’re getting it together in time for another division title.
Florio: Jaguars, 20-14.
Simms: Jaguars, 24-20.
Seahawks (-2.5) at Cardinals
The Cardinals are laying the foundation for an interesting 2024.
Florio: Cardinals, 27-24.
Simms: Cardinals, 27-24.
Bears at Packers (-3)
Can Jordan Love do what Aaron Rodgers failed to do last year?
Florio: Packers, 24-20.
Simms: Bears, 24-17.
Chiefs at Chargers (-3.5)
Not even the Chargers’ Superfan cares about this one.
Florio: Chargers, 21-17.
Simms: Chiefs,17-14.
Broncos at Raiders (-3)
Sean Payton is determined to finish above .500.
Florio: Broncos, 24-20.
Simms: Broncos, 24-17.
Eagles (-5) at Giants
The Eagles need to stabilize things before the playoffs start.
Florio: Eagles, 27-17.
Simms: Eagles, 27-24.
Rams at 49ers (-4)
The 49ers’ starters (other than Brock Purdy) will play long enough to make a difference.
Florio: 49ers, 28-21.
Simms: 49ers, 21-16.
Cowboys (-4) at Commanders
The No. 2 seed is in reach. It’s hard to imagine the Cowboys blowing it now.
Florio: Cowboys, 38-21.
Simms: Cowboys, 34-20.
Bills (-3) at Dolphins
Both teams have had their struggles. For Miami, the injuries and last week’s blowout in Baltimore might be too much to overcome.
Florio: Bills, 28-20.
Simms: Bills, 27-21.