Players say Chiefs discourage them from reporting injuries, have NFL’s worst training staff

The NFL Players Association says the Super Bowl champion Chiefs have dropped the ball on player health.

The union’s report card for all 32 teams ranked the Chiefs dead last in training staff, giving them a grade of D- and saying that many players have major concerns with head trainer Rick Burkholder.

“They feel discouraged from reporting their injuries ,” the NFLPA says of players on the Chiefs. “They do not feel they get the level of personal care that they should. They fear retribution for speaking up for better care.”

On the field, the Chiefs are the top team in the league, but the NFLPA survey found that players don’t think much of the way the franchise treats them. The Chiefs also got poor marks for an outdated facility and for uncomfortable travel arrangements, and overall the NFLPA ranked the Chiefs 29th of the 32 teams.