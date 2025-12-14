Playing field in Kansas City is “concrete,” per Daniel Jeremiah

It’s 16 degrees in Kansas City. And the field is responding accordingly.

Appearing on NFL Network’s GameDay Morning, Chargers radio analyst (and NFLN draft expert) Daniel Jeremiah said that the field at Arrowhead Stadium is “concrete” and “completely solid.”

In 2016, the Chiefs installed a $2.2 million heating system under the field.

Ten days ago, the NFL held a media conference call regarding playing surfaces, with commentary about acceptable hardness of the surface and other topics. If Jeremiah’s assessment of the field is accurate, it would be interesting to know whether the field passed. (Three years ago, a late-season Panthers game resulted in a grievance over the hardness of the field.)

Then again, what would happen if it didn’t? Would they send everyone home and say “come back tomorrow”? That’s the biggest flaw in the entire process. There’s no effective way to cancel a game and make it up — unless the visiting team sticks around until the next day.