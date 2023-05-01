 Skip navigation
Post-draft G.M. interview series starts tomorrow

  
Published May 1, 2023 06:06 PM
May 1, 2023 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate which teams came out on the upside from the 2023 NFL Draft, from the Eagles to the Texans and more.

After every draft, we dust off #PFTPM for a series of interviews with General Managers who made some waves during during the recent player-selection process.

We’ll get started this week with at least four of them, maybe more.

On Tuesday, things get started with Panthers G.M. Scott Fitterer and Falcons G.M. Terry Fontenot. On Wednesday, we’ll talk to Ravens G.M. Eric DeCosta. On Thursday, Steelers G.M. Omar Khan is on the schedule.

More are coming. If there are any specific G.M. you’d like to hear from, make your case in the comments.