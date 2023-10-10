“Pretty good” chance Amon-Ra St. Brown plays this week

The Lions didn’t have a hard time beating the Panthers on Sunday without wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the lineup, but they’d still prefer to have him as a target for Jared Goff’s passes.

St. Brown could be back in that role against the Buccaneers this week. Head coach Dan Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday that he thinks St. Brown is close to returning from his abdomen injury.

“I feel pretty good about the possibility of him playing this week,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I think it’s certainly more than questionable, I think it’s closer to probable at this point. We’ll see how this week goes.”

St. Brown still leads the Lions in catches and receiving yards despite missing Sunday’s win and it sounds like a good bet that he’ll be adding to those numbers in Week Six.