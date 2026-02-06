 Skip navigation
Protector of the Year: Joe Thuney

  
Published February 5, 2026 09:38 PM

Bears left guard Joe Thuney won the inaugural Protector of the Year award at NFL Honors.

The award recognizes the NFL’s top offensive lineman of the season, symbolizing protection, durability and the unsung heroics of the players who shield their teammates and drive their teams forward.

A panel of former NFL offensive linemen — LeCharles Bentley, Jason Kelce, Shaun O’Hara, Orlando Pace, Will Shields, and Andrew Whitworth — voted on the award.

The other finalists were Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles, Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz, Dolphins center Aaron Brewer, Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and Lions right tackle Penei Sewell.

Thuney earned first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors. A team captain, he helped lead the Bears to an NFC North title and the NFC divisional round of the postseason.

Thuney anchored a Chicago offensive front that helped the Bears lead the league in fewest giveaways (11) in the regular season. They ranked third in rushing offense and allowed the third-fewest sacks (24) in the league.