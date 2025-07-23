Quay Walker comes off of Packers’ PUP list

Linebacker Quay Walker’s stay on the Packers’ physically unable to perform list turned out to be shorter than expected.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst said on Wednesday morning that he thought Walker was about a week away from practicing as he continues to recover from an offseason ankle cleanup surgery, but he’s set to be on the field sooner than that. The NFL’s Wednesday transaction report shows that Walker passed his physical.

Walker is in the final year of his rookie deal after the Packers opted not to exercise their option on his contract for the 2025 season. There have been talks about a contract extension, however, and good health should help Walker’s bid for a new deal.

Defensive back Micah Robinson also passed his physical on Wednesday.