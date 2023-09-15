 Skip navigation
Quez Watkins, Avonte Maddox ruled out

  
Published September 14, 2023 10:43 PM

The Eagles have ruled out defensive back Avonte Maddox and receiver Quez Watkins.

Maddox injured his shoulder in the second quarter while tackling running back Alexander Mattison.

The Eagles already were thin in the secondary with cornerback James Bradberry (concussion) and safety Reed Blankenship (ribs) inactive.

Maddox played safety in the team’s base defense and the nickel in sub packages on Thursday night. Mario Goodrich replaced Maddox in the slot.

Maddox had two tackles and forced a fumble.

Watkins left the game in the first half, leaving Olamide Zaccheaus to take over as the slot receiver.