Quinnen Williams scrubs Jets from his Twitter page

Social media has become a tool for sending messages. And Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has sent a pointed one to his current team.

Williams has removed any reference to the Jets from his Twitter page. After the title “Defensive Tackle for ,” there is now a stream of periods.

The move comes at a time when Williams is boycotting voluntary offseason workouts as he tries to get a new deal. Recent reports have suggested that a major gap remains between the parties’ positions.

The defensive tackle market currently has Aaron Donald of the Rams far and away above the others, at $31.667 million annually. More than $8 million per year below Donald is Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, at $23.5 million. Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne and Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence are next, at $22.5 million.

So where does Williams want to land in the gap between Simmons and Donald? That’s likely the issue between the Jets and Williams. And, currently, Williams is making it clear he’s not happy with where things stand.