Quinshon Judkins agrees to terms with Browns

Running back Quinshon Judkins has finally agreed to terms with the Browns.

According to multiple reports, the second-round pick agreed to a four-year deal with the team on Saturday. It is worth $11.4 million and is fully guaranteed.

Once Judkins has signed, every player selected in the 2025 draft will be under contract.

Judkins’s signing was delayed by an arrest on domestic violence charges this summer. Prosecutors eventually dropped those charges, but Judkins remains under investigation by the league and could face discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The result of that investigation and Judkins’s extended absence from the team are two factors the Browns will have to sort out as they work toward making a plan for Judkins to make his first game appearance.