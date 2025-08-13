Raheem Morris: Kirk Cousins has been really good

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is still with the Falcons entering 2025 despite being surpassed on the depth chart by Michael Penix Jr.

Much like last week, Atlanta head coach Raheem Morris isn’t planning to play Cousins in this weekend’s preseason game, even as the team’s backup. But Morris also noted in his Wednesday press conference that he’s been pleased with what Cousins has put on the field in camp.

“He’s been really good,” Morris said, via transcript from the team. “You’re talking about going through progressions and actually throwing the ball wherever you need to throw it. Obviously, he has the ability to come out of the pocket a little bit better than this time last year, coming off a significant injury. That’s dramatically improved, like it improved throughout the season. … But, I really love where he’s at from a communication standpoint with Mike [Penix], from his coaches.

“I really love where he’s at from a communication standpoint with us, and it’s one of the things that you just can’t give him enough credit for. I knew, obviously, the swirling winds of the bad human of every person that comes out, he’s not that and those are the things that I was really confident in when I knew he can be here and be doing everything he needs to get done. Again, I don’t blame him for wanting to go somewhere else and try to start. It is what it is, that’s not his fault. I think it’s about the explanation of us being absolutely upfront and personal with him, and we’ve got the best results from him.”

Morris added that he doesn’t feel it’s necessary to get Cousins into a preseason game based on the way last season ended for the quarterback.

“Kirk Cousins’ problem last year, when we had to make the change, was turnovers. All things that I can evaluate within the steady confines of what we’re doing right now,” Morris said. “So, if we feel like we want to get him out there, just to get him some work, and I’m going to definitely compromise with a guy that’s been playing the league for that long. That’s a guy that’s been playing the league for a lot of time.

“He knows the amount of work he requires. He knows exactly what he needs to be ready. And I’m definitely going to communicate with him, different than with Michael Penix, different than with anybody else on the football team when you’re talking about that kind of a vet. There are only a few other guys kind of like that, we’re talking about David [Onyemata]. We’re talking about Bradley Pinion. You’re talking about Aaron Rodgers. You’re talking about guys with significant experience that I can have that grown-man conversation with, and Kirk definitely fits that bill.”

Cousins, 36, is now a further year removed from tearing his Achilles midway through the 2023 season with the Vikings. In 14 games last year, Cousins completed 67 percent of his throws for 3,508 yards with 18 touchdowns and a league-leading 16 interceptions.