Raheem Morris: Michael Penix is our guy

The numbers don’t lie: Michael Penix ranks 28th in completion percentage (58.6), tied for 35th in touchdowns (one), 19th in yards (605), 22nd in yards per attempt (6.1) and 27th in passer rating (71.3). It’s not been pretty.

The Falcons have a $100 million backup in Kirk Cousins, but Raheem Morris doubled down Wednesday in declaring Penix his starter.

“Mike’s our quarterback, and we have a lot of confidence in Mike,” Morris said, via Tori McElhaney of the team website. “We’re moving forward, because Mike’s the guy.”

In a 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, Penix went 18-for-36 for 172 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Morris called it an “uncharacteristic” performance and one that has Penix “down on himself,” but Morris said the Falcons are “not even close” to benching him.

“Mike had a bad game. We had a bad day as a team,” Morris said, “and it’s easy for everybody to pile on the head coach, the coordinator, obviously, the quarterback. You’re first in line for the wounds. He’s just in line right now. He had a bad game, but he’ll bounce back, and I have a lot of confidence he’ll bounce back.”

Morris said the blowback is expected after a loss like the Falcons had to the Panthers.

“When you play as bad as we played last week, rightfully so,” Morris said. “Throw those things. Throw those stones. There’s no doubt. We were clearly predictable last week that we could not do anything, so rightful stone throwers. Throw away. I have no arguments. No fights. No nothing against that.”