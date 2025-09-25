 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_tombradyconflict_250924.jpg
Brady sends newsletter on being owner, broadcaster
nbc_pft_cjgardnerjohnson_250924.jpg
What’s next for Gardner-Johnson after release?
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250924.jpg
Callahan giving up play-calling duties is red flag

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Raheem Morris: Michael Penix is our guy

  
Published September 24, 2025 08:52 PM

The numbers don’t lie: Michael Penix ranks 28th in completion percentage (58.6), tied for 35th in touchdowns (one), 19th in yards (605), 22nd in yards per attempt (6.1) and 27th in passer rating (71.3). It’s not been pretty.

The Falcons have a $100 million backup in Kirk Cousins, but Raheem Morris doubled down Wednesday in declaring Penix his starter.

Mike’s our quarterback, and we have a lot of confidence in Mike,” Morris said, via Tori McElhaney of the team website. “We’re moving forward, because Mike’s the guy.”

In a 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sunday, Penix went 18-for-36 for 172 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

Morris called it an “uncharacteristic” performance and one that has Penix “down on himself,” but Morris said the Falcons are “not even close” to benching him.

“Mike had a bad game. We had a bad day as a team,” Morris said, “and it’s easy for everybody to pile on the head coach, the coordinator, obviously, the quarterback. You’re first in line for the wounds. He’s just in line right now. He had a bad game, but he’ll bounce back, and I have a lot of confidence he’ll bounce back.”

Morris said the blowback is expected after a loss like the Falcons had to the Panthers.

“When you play as bad as we played last week, rightfully so,” Morris said. “Throw those things. Throw those stones. There’s no doubt. We were clearly predictable last week that we could not do anything, so rightful stone throwers. Throw away. I have no arguments. No fights. No nothing against that.”