Raheem Mostert, Kenneth Walker III, Tyler Huntley inactive for Dolphins-Seahawks

The Dolphins and Seahawks are both down a running back on Sunday.

Miami listed Raheem Mostert as doubtful and Seattle gave Kenneth Walker III the same tag, so it was no surprise that both of them are on the inactive list. Mostert also missed Week Two with a chest injury and Walker is dealing with an oblique injury.

The Dolphins also have quarterback Tyler Huntley inactive. He signed this week and will be the emergency quarterback with Tim Boyle serving as the backup to Skylar Thompson.

Cornerback Ethan Bonner, linebacker Channing Tindall, linebacker Mohamed Kamara, offensive lineman Andrew Meyer, and wide receiver Malik Washington are their other inactives.

Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, linebacker Jerome Baker, center Olu Oluwatimi, guard Sataoa Laumea, tackle Michael Jerrell, and defensive end Myles Adams are the Seahawks inactives.