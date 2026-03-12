 Skip navigation
Raiders agree to terms with FB Connor Heyward

  
Published March 12, 2026 07:36 PM

Free agent fullback Connor Heyward has agreed to terms with the Raiders on a two-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The deal has a maximum value of $5.5 million with $2 million fully guaranteed.

The Steelers sought the return of Heyward, but he instead will join Klint Kubiak’s offensive in Las Vegas.

Pittsburgh made Heyward a sixth-round pick in 2022, and he spent his first four seasons there. He played all 68 possible games, seeing action on 874 offensive snaps and 1,124 on special teams.

He has 62 touches for 449 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

Heyward has also made 28 tackles and recovered a fumble.