Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Ravens-49ers to play on Christmas

  
Published May 11, 2023 04:11 PM

Christmas is on a Monday this year, and the NFL has scheduled a tripleheader on December 25.

The first Christmas game will be the Raiders at the Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET. Up next will be the Giants at the Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET. And in prime time on Christmas night, the Ravens will be at the 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Christmas is Week 16, and it will also feature a Thursday night game, two Saturday games, and a regular slate of 10 Sunday games on Christmas Eve.

The NFL has never scheduled a Christmas tripleheader before, but the league clearly sees Christmas Day as a day when millions of Americans will gather around the television and spend 10 hours or so watching football.