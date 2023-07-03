 Skip navigation
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on the injured list due to left shoulder soreness
MLB: Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. back on injured list, this time with oblique strain
Tennis: Wimbledon
Sofia Kenin surprises Coco Gauff in a highlight-filled, all-US match at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smx_bigmomentsredbud_230703.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 5 at RedBud best moments
nbc_bfa_underoverratednbamoves_230703.jpg
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
nbc_golf_golfcentral_livpgamergerhearingupdate_230703.jpg
Dunne, Price testifying for PGA Tour merger deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Raiders’ Daniel Carlson: Kickers want to perform at the highest level, not be limited by rules

  
Published July 3, 2023 02:47 PM

Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson is among the many special teams players and coaches across the NFL who are uneasy about the new rule that will encourage fair catches on kickoffs.

“You want to be able to perform at the highest level and not be limited by rules ,” Carlson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And so, we’re trying to figure out how to do that now and roll with the punches.”

The new rule puts the ball on the 25-yard line after fair catches on kickoffs. That means it will be very rare for a kicker to get good hang time and pin the opponent deep in opposing territory, and Carlson will miss that element of the game.

“Not only for field position, but also for kind of the momentum after a score to go pin someone down inside the 20,” Carlson said. “I think that’s a huge play for a team to set their defense up and to get guys fired up.”

Still, Carlson recognizes that there’s no value in arguing about it now: “We’ll just have to adjust along with all the other teams in the league and try and figure out ways to take advantage of the new rules, just like offense and defense do when rule changes happen with them.”