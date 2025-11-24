 Skip navigation
Raiders fire offensive coach Bob Bicknell, along with his longtime boss Chip Kelly

  
Published November 24, 2025 10:07 AM

Chip Kelly isn’t the only assistant coach fired by the Raiders.

In addition to firing Kelly as offensive coordinator, head coach Pete Carroll has also fired senior offensive assistant Bob Bicknell, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Every time Kelly has coached in the NFL, he has brought Bicknell with him: Bicknell was Kelly’s wide receivers coach for three seasons with the Eagles and one season with the 49ers.

This year, Carroll hired Kelly as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator, and Kelly brought Bicknell with him. It has not gone well, and Kelly and Bicknell are both gone.