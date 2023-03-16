 Skip navigation
Raiders, Jimmy Garroppolo deal not yet done

  
Published March 16, 2023 03:03 PM
nbc_pft_jimmygraiders_230314
March 14, 2023 08:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Jimmy Garoppolo’s reported three-year, $72.27 million contract with the Raiders and discuss why it’s a “win-win” for both parties.

The one thing to remember about deals unofficially done during the free-agency negotiating period is that they’re not officially done until they’re officially done.

The contract between the Raiders and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is not officially done.

The team actually delayed Thursday’s scheduled press conference while the deal is finalized. The expectations continues to be that it will be, perhaps by tonight.

The press conference is expected to happen on Friday.

There’s currently no reason to think the deal won’t be officially done. But, for now, it’s not officially done.