Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Raiders re-sign Netane Muti

  
Published March 9, 2023 05:00 PM
March 9, 2023 08:54 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how seriously the Texans would consider going after Jimmy Garoppolo, given Houston, Carolina and Las Vegas reportedly are expected to have interest in the QB.

The Raiders announced Thursday they re-signed running back Ameer Abdullah and offensive guard Netane Muti. Abdullah’s agreement previously was reported.

Abdullah was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent and Muti a restricted free agent.

Muti joined the Raiders in Week 15 last season, but he did not play in a game for them.

The Broncos selected him in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 20 games with four starts for the Broncos before the Raiders signed him off Denver’s practice squad on Dec. 13.

Abdullah primarily served as a pass-catching back and as a core special teams player last season. He caught 25 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown, and averaged 20.9 yards on 26 kickoff returns. Abdullah also rushed four times for 20 yards.

Abdullah, a Lions’ second-round pick in 2015, has 1,594 rushing yards with six rushing touchdowns plus 144 catches for 1,076 yards with eight touchdowns in his eight-year career.

Abdullah has also spent time with the Vikings and Panthers.