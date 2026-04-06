Raiders re-sign OL Will Putnam

Offensive lineman Will Putnam officially re-signed with the Raiders ahead of Tuesday’s start to the team’s offseason program.

The NFL’s transaction report shows that Putnam signed the contract that the team tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent.

Putnam signed with the Raiders after going undrafted out of Clemson in 2024 and spent the year on the practice squad. He appeared in 15 games last season and made a pair of starts at center.

The Raiders signed Tyler Linderbaum to handle that position last week, so Putnam will try for a reserve role once the Raiders get up and running with their on-field work later this year.