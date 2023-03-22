 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals "in better shape" than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Raiders sign Austin Hooper

  
Published March 22, 2023 11:57 AM
nbc_pft_jimmyg_230320
March 20, 2023 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how challenging it’ll be for Jimmy Garoppolo to unlearn the Kyle Shanahan offense and relearn the Josh McDaniels offense and how the QB aims to earn role with Raiders.

Free agent tight end Austin Hooper is heading to Las Vegas.

Hooper signed a one-year contract with the Raiders today.

The 28-year-old Hooper originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Falcons in 2016. He played four years in Atlanta, two in Cleveland and then played last year in Tennessee. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

Hooper is the second tight end the Raiders have signed this week, following the signing of O.J. Howard. They’ve needed to bolster the position since trading tight end Darren Waller to the Giants.

Hooper was No. 56 on our list of the Top 100 free agents .